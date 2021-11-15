Hemington Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.29. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,983. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

