Hemington Wealth Management Sells 44 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.43.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.87. 16,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

