Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce $65.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.70 million. Heska posted sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $251.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.40 million to $251.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.86 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, reaching $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,338. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.91. Heska has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

