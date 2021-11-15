Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $750,069.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00070929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00095940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,097.71 or 1.00361010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.94 or 0.07122506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

