High Liner Foods (HLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.54 million.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$10.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,025. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $442,008 in the last ninety days.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

