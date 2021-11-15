Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 2,350 ($30.70), with a volume of 75623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,358 ($30.81).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($35.04).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,426.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,467.15.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.