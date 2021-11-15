Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 7.4%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.95. 34,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,128,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.