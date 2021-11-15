Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $353.99 million and $164.31 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001029 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,204,852 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

