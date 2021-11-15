Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,934 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $412.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

