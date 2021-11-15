Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 97,608 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 178.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Encore Wire makes up 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.04. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,278. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $145.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

