Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 278.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,743 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,145. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

