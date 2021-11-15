Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,120 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of CarParts.com worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $71,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $318,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $701,033. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.96. 255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.00 million, a PE ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 2.55. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

