Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $28.38 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 132.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,832 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines accounts for 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $28,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $23.91. 32,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,300. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

