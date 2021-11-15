Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,868 shares of company stock worth $25,952,800 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Shares of TWLO traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.27. 11,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,624. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average of $347.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.70 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.