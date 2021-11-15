Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.29.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HCG traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,250. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$27.63 and a one year high of C$46.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.7500002 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.