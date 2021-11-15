Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.31) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 63.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

