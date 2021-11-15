Horizon Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $7.59 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $613,115.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00071324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00095822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,117.57 or 1.00674980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.84 or 0.07128584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

