Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) Insider Sells £17,535 in Stock

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55), for a total value of £17,535 ($22,909.59).

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 493 ($6.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 394.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £676.47 million and a P/E ratio of 109.56. Hotel Chocolat Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 318 ($4.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

