Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $190.41. The stock had a trading volume of 235,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

