Hyve Market Cap Hits $10.75 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $487,459.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00071202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00095829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,325.56 or 1.00304889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.27 or 0.07117212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

