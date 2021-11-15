IBM Retirement Fund Invests $257,000 in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $173.11 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.