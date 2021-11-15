IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 256 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,542,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,318,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $566.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $586.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.50.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

