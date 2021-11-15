IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,835.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2,636.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

