IBM Retirement Fund Sells 279 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

Shares of HD opened at $372.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

