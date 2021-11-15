IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lessened by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX opened at $628.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.14 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

