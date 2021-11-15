IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,419 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $159.63 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

