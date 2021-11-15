IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $508,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $518.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.12 and a 200 day moving average of $429.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $520.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

