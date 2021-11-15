IFP Advisors Inc Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.25 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.