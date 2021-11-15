IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,094 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

GSEW opened at $72.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06.

