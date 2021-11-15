IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 7,885 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $83.25 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68.

