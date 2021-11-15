IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 535.6% in October

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 535.6% from the October 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 1,368,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641,771. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

