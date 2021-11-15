IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 535.6% in October

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 535.6% from the October 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 1,368,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641,771. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
