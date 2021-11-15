IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut IMARA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. IMARA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMARA will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 399,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 589.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 234,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

