iMedia Brands (IMBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect iMedia Brands to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. On average, analysts expect iMedia Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.