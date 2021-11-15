iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

IMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.40 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.81.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $6,820,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $4,650,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 65.4% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 530,717 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $3,220,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

