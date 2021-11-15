Impossible Finance (IF) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00003004 BTC on popular exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $327,686.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00069041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00072131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00093795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,212.89 or 0.99908267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.52 or 0.07023475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

