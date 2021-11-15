INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare INDUS Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 775.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for INDUS Realty Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors 307 960 1172 33 2.38

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $75.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.26%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85% INDUS Realty Trust Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million -$11.06 million -27.24 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 4.05

INDUS Realty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust. INDUS Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust competitors beat INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.