INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

INDT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $745.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

