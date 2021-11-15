Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IVREF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

