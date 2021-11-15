Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IVREF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.