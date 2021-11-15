Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £150.84 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling acquired 36 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £150.84 ($197.07).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zotefoams alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, David Stirling acquired 35 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($195.71).

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £211.02 million and a P/E ratio of 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.72. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499 ($6.52).

ZTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.