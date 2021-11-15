Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 8,413 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jess M. Ravich sold 8,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $591,097.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $852.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.93.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 35.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.