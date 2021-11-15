Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATEC remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 947,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.