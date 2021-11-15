Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $169,307.71 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $21.30 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185,684 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.