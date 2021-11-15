Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells $650,000.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CF opened at $64.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.