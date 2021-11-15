Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,836. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.93.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth $88,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.