Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Sells 2,770 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FRSH traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,901. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,930,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

