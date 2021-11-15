Insider Selling: IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director Sells $3,482,591.70 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $235.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $236.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.83 and its 200-day moving average is $221.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,067,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

