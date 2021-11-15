Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 107,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

