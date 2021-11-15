Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.37. 1,254,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,525. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,991,000. Man Group plc increased its position in ResMed by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,997 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.