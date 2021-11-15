Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells $302,139.18 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02.

RVLV stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

