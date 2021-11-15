Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 815,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00.

STX stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.66. 3,037,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 34.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 77.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 100,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $59,177,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 36.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 128,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

